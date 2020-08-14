In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Brandt Snedeker hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Snedeker finished his round tied for 41st at 3 under; Tom Hoge and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry, Talor Gooch, Harris English, and C.T. Pan are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Roger Sloan and Harold Varner III are tied for 7th at 8 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Brandt Snedeker hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 440-yard par-4 10th. This moved Brandt Snedeker to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Snedeker's 109 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to even-par for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Snedeker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.

Snedeker got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Snedeker had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Snedeker chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 2 under for the round.

On the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Snedeker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 3 under for the round.