  • Brandon Hagy shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Brandon Hagy makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Brandon Hagy sinks a 26-foot birdie on No. 13 in Round 1 at Wyndham

    In the opening round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Brandon Hagy makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.