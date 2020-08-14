Brandon Hagy hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hagy finished his round tied for 79th at 1 under; Tom Hoge, Talor Gooch, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Harris English and Shane Lowry are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Mark Hubbard, Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, Rob Oppenheim, and Harold Varner III are tied for 6th at 8 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 first, Hagy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Hagy had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hagy to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 174-yard par-3 third green, Hagy suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hagy at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 fifth, Hagy hit his 101 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hagy to even-par for the round.

Hagy got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 1 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 10th, Hagy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hagy to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Hagy hit an approach shot from 88 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Hagy's 94 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to even for the round.