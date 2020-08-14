-
-
Brandon Hagy shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 14, 2020
-
Highlights
Brandon Hagy sinks a 26-foot birdie on No. 13 in Round 1 at Wyndham
In the opening round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Brandon Hagy makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.
Brandon Hagy hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hagy finished his round tied for 79th at 1 under; Tom Hoge, Talor Gooch, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Harris English and Shane Lowry are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Mark Hubbard, Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, Rob Oppenheim, and Harold Varner III are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the 418-yard par-4 first, Hagy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Hagy had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hagy to even for the round.
After a tee shot at the 174-yard par-3 third green, Hagy suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hagy at 1 over for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 fifth, Hagy hit his 101 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hagy to even-par for the round.
Hagy got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 1 over for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 10th, Hagy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hagy to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Hagy hit an approach shot from 88 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Hagy's 94 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to even for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.