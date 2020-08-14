Branden Grace hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Grace had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Grace had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grace to 2 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Grace's tee shot went 218 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 374-yard par-4 eighth, Grace chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 2 under for the round.

After a 245 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 10th, Grace chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Grace hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grace to 2 under for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Grace reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grace to 3 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Grace reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grace to 4 under for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Grace's tee shot went 145 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 507-yard par-4 18th, Grace chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Grace to 2 under for the round.