-
-
Branden Grace shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 14, 2020
-
Round Recaps
Wyndham Rewards Challenge highlights
On Wednesday prior to the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, Pat Perez and Jason Kokrak competed in a nine-hole Chapman format exhibition at Sedgefield Country Club, working together to score birdies and eagles for charity dollars that will support The First Tee of the Triad, central North Carolina’s chapter of the international organization.
Branden Grace hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Grace had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Grace had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grace to 2 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Grace's tee shot went 218 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a 294 yard drive on the 374-yard par-4 eighth, Grace chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 2 under for the round.
After a 245 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 10th, Grace chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.
At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Grace hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grace to 2 under for the round.
On the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Grace reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grace to 3 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Grace reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grace to 4 under for the round.
On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Grace's tee shot went 145 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 507-yard par-4 18th, Grace chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Grace to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.