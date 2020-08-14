In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Bo Van Pelt hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Van Pelt finished his round tied for 138th at 4 over; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 10 under; Talor Gooch is in 2nd at 9 under; and Si Woo Kim, Roger Sloan, Chesson Hadley, Rob Oppenheim, and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 8 under.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Van Pelt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Van Pelt's tee shot went 150 yards to the fringe and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Van Pelt got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to 1 over for the round.

After a 254 yard drive on the 418-yard par-4 first, Van Pelt chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his third shot into the fairway bunker, Van Pelt hit his next shot to the green and two putted for a bogey on par-5 fifth. This moved Van Pelt to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Van Pelt's 148 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 2 over for the round.