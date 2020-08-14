-
Bo Hoag putts well in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Bo Hoag hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hoag finished his round tied for 16th at 6 under; Tom Hoge, Talor Gooch, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Harris English and Shane Lowry are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Mark Hubbard, Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, Rob Oppenheim, and Harold Varner III are tied for 6th at 8 under.
Bo Hoag got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bo Hoag to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 second, Hoag's 158 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to even-par for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Hoag had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoag to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hoag had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoag to 2 under for the round.
