Billy Horschel hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 10 under for the tournament.

After a 307 yard drive on the 486-yard par-4 11th, Horschel chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Horschel to 1 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Horschel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Horschel to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Horschel had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Horschel's 140 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Horschel had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Horschel to 3 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Horschel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Horschel to 4 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Horschel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Horschel to 5 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Horschel missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Horschel to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Horschel's 75 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 6 under for the round.