  • Billy Horschel shoots 6-under 64 in round two of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the second round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Billy Horschel makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Billy Horschel birdies No. 9 in Round 2 at Wyndham

    In the second round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Billy Horschel makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.