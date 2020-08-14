-
Bill Haas putts well in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Bill Haas hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Haas finished his round tied for 78th at 1 under; Tom Hoge, Talor Gooch, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Harris English and Shane Lowry are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Mark Hubbard, Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, Rob Oppenheim, and Harold Varner III are tied for 6th at 8 under.
Bill Haas hit his tee at the green on the 174-yard par-3 third, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Bill Haas to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 fifth, Haas's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 2 under for the round.
After a 288 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 10th, Haas chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Haas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haas to 2 under for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Haas hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haas to 3 under for the round.
