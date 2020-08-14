In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Ben Taylor hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament.

On the par-4 first, Taylor's 169 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Taylor had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Taylor got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Taylor to 1 under for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to even-par for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 2 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Taylor to 3 over for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Taylor hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Taylor at 4 over for the round.