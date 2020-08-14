-
Ben Martin shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Ben Martin hit 12 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Martin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Martin to 1 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Martin's tee shot went 203 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Martin's 148 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to 1 under for the round.
At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Martin hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin to 2 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Martin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Martin to 3 under for the round.
On the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Martin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin to 4 under for the round.
