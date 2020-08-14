Beau Hossler hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hossler finished his round tied for 56th at 2 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 10 under; Talor Gooch and Si Woo Kim are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Shane Lowry, Patrick Reed, Harris English, Roger Sloan, Chesson Hadley, Rob Oppenheim, and Harold Varner III are tied for 4th at 8 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Hossler had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Hossler's tee shot went 176 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 1 over for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Hossler hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Hossler's 113 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Hossler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Hossler had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hossler to 3 under for the round.

At the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Hossler reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Hossler at 4 under for the round.

At the 529-yard 14th hole par-5, Hossler hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Left Rough. He eventually got on the green in 5 and had a two-putt double bogey. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the day.