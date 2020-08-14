In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Austin Cook hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Cook finished his round tied for 47th at 4 under; Tom Hoge, Talor Gooch, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry, Harris English, Harold Varner III, Andrew Landry, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Rob Oppenheim, Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, Jason Kokrak, Mark Hubbard, Sungjae Im, and Webb Simpson are tied for 9th at 8 under.

Cook got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 1 over for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Cook hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Right Rough. He eventually got on the green in 3 and had a two-putt bogey, bringing Cook to 2 over for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Cook chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 1 over for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Cook hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 second, Cook's 142 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, Cook's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Cook had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Cook hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 14-feet taking a par. This left Cook to 1 under for the round.

On the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Cook reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 2 under for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Cook reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 3 under for the round.