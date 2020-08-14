-
Arjun Atwal shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Arjun Atwal hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Atwal finished his round tied for 61st at 2 under; Tom Hoge, Talor Gooch, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Harris English and Shane Lowry are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Mark Hubbard, Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, and Harold Varner III are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Atwal reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Atwal to 1 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Atwal had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Atwal to even for the round.
After a tee shot at the 175-yard par-3 16th green, Atwal suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Atwal at 1 over for the round.
Atwal got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Atwal to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to left intermediate rough on the par-5 fifth, Atwal hit his 229 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Atwal to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Atwal had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Atwal to even-par for the round.
