Anirban Lahiri shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Anirban Lahiri hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament.
Lahiri got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Lahiri to even-par for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Lahiri had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Lahiri's 134 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 2 under for the round.
At the 440-yard par-4 10th, Lahiri got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.
At the 405-yard par-4 13th, Lahiri got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Lahiri to 1 over for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Lahiri had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lahiri to 2 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Lahiri had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lahiri to 1 over for the round.
