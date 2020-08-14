Andrew Landry hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 9 under for the tournament.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Landry hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 10th. This moved Landry to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Landry had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Landry to even for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Landry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Landry hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Landry's 120 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Landry to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Landry had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Landry to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Landry hit an approach shot from 90 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 5 under for the round.