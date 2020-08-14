-
Akshay Bhatia shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Akshay Bhatia on Phil Mickelson being a mentor
Prior to the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Akshay Bhatia talks about how Phil Mickelson’s advice has impacted his wedge play on the PGA TOUR.
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Akshay Bhatia hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Bhatia finished his round tied for 105th at 1 over; Tom Hoge, Talor Gooch, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Harris English and Shane Lowry are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Mark Hubbard, Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, Rob Oppenheim, and Harold Varner III are tied for 6th at 8 under.
Bhatia got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bhatia to 1 over for the round.
At the 442-yard par-4 second, Bhatia got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Bhatia to 3 over for the round.
On the 174-yard par-3 third, Bhatia hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Bhatia at 4 over for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Bhatia's 137 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bhatia to 3 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Bhatia reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Bhatia to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Bhatia had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bhatia to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Bhatia's 149 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Bhatia to 1 under for the round.
At the 440-yard par-4 10th, Bhatia got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bhatia to even for the round.
On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Bhatia had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bhatia to 1 over for the round.
On the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Bhatia reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bhatia to even-par for the round.
At the 505-yard par-4 14th, Bhatia got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bhatia to 1 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Bhatia reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.
At the 507-yard par-4 18th, Bhatia got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bhatia to 4 over for the round.
