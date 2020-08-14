In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Akshay Bhatia hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Bhatia finished his round tied for 105th at 1 over; Tom Hoge, Talor Gooch, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Harris English and Shane Lowry are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Mark Hubbard, Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, Rob Oppenheim, and Harold Varner III are tied for 6th at 8 under.

Bhatia got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bhatia to 1 over for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 second, Bhatia got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Bhatia to 3 over for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, Bhatia hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Bhatia at 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Bhatia's 137 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bhatia to 3 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Bhatia reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Bhatia to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Bhatia had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bhatia to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Bhatia's 149 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Bhatia to 1 under for the round.

At the 440-yard par-4 10th, Bhatia got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bhatia to even for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Bhatia had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bhatia to 1 over for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Bhatia reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bhatia to even-par for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 14th, Bhatia got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bhatia to 1 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Bhatia reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.

At the 507-yard par-4 18th, Bhatia got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bhatia to 4 over for the round.