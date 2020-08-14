Adam Schenk hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Schenk finished his round tied for 24th at 6 under; Tom Hoge, Talor Gooch, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Harris English, Shane Lowry, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Rob Oppenheim, Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, Mark Hubbard, Jason Kokrak, Andrew Landry, and Harold Varner III are tied for 7th at 8 under.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Schenk hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

After a 250 yard drive on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Schenk chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schenk to even for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Schenk hit a tee shot 235 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Schenk had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 235-yard par-3 12th green, Schenk suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Schenk at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Schenk hit an approach shot from 212 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Schenk's 142 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.