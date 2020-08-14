-
Adam Long putts well in round two of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Adam Long makes birdie on No. 14 in Round 2 at Wyndham
In the second round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Adam Long makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
Adam Long hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Long finished his round tied for 18th at 7 under; Tom Hoge, Talor Gooch, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry, Harris English, Harold Varner III, Andrew Landry, and Billy Horschel are tied for 4th at 9 under; and Rob Oppenheim, Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, Jason Kokrak, Mark Hubbard, Doc Redman, Sungjae Im, Webb Simpson, and Tyler Duncan are tied for 9th at 8 under.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Adam Long had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Adam Long to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Long had a 82 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Long chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Long to 4 under for the round.
On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Long's 186 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 5 under for the round.
