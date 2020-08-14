-
-
Aaron Wise shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 14, 2020
In his second round at the Wyndham Championship, Aaron Wise hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Wise finished his round tied for 75th at 1 under; Tom Hoge and Si Woo Kim are tied for 1st at 10 under; Shane Lowry, Talor Gooch, and Harris English are tied for 3rd at 9 under; and Roger Sloan, C.T. Pan, and Harold Varner III are tied for 6th at 8 under.
On the par-4 second, Wise's 143 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Wise had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wise to 2 under for the round.
At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Wise hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to even-par for the round.
Wise got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 2 and two putting, moving Wise to 1 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Wise reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to even for the round.
On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Wise's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.