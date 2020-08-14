Aaron Baddeley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Baddeley finished his round tied for 129th at 3 over; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 10 under; Talor Gooch and Si Woo Kim are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Shane Lowry, Patrick Reed, Harris English, Roger Sloan, Chesson Hadley, Rob Oppenheim, and Harold Varner III are tied for 4th at 8 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Baddeley had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Baddeley's 141 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 2 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Baddeley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Baddeley to 1 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Baddeley chipped his fifth shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Baddeley to even for the round.

Baddeley got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baddeley to 1 over for the round.

At the 440-yard par-4 10th, Baddeley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Baddeley to 2 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Baddeley's tee shot went 192 yards to the right rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Baddeley had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baddeley to 2 over for the round.