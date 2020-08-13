-
Zach Johnson finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Zach Johnson birdies No. 8 in Round 1 at Wyndham
In the opening round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Zach Johnson makes birdie on the par-4 8th hole.
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Zach Johnson hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Johnson finished his round tied for 82nd at even par; Roger Sloan, Tom Hoge, and Harold Varner III are tied for 1st at 8 under; Harris English is in 4th at 6 under; and Patrick Reed, Si Woo Kim, Brian Harman, Ryan Brehm, Scott Brown, Sung Kang, Hank Lebioda, and Wesley Bryan are tied for 5th at 5 under.
Johnson got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Johnson's 85 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.
At the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Johnson had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to even-par for the round.
