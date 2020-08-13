-
Zac Blair shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 13, 2020
Zac Blair hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Blair finished his round tied for 60th at 1 under; Roger Sloan, Tom Hoge, and Harold Varner III are tied for 1st at 8 under; Brian Harman, Si Woo Kim, Harris English, Ryan Brehm, and Wesley Bryan are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Hank Lebioda, Chesson Hadley, Bo Hoag, Scott Brown, Chris Kirk, Patrick Reed, Nate Lashley, Bud Cauley, Webb Simpson, Andrew Landry, Patton Kizzire, and Billy Horschel are tied for 9th at 4 under.
On the 440-yard par-4 10th, Blair had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blair to 1 over for the round.
On the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Blair reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blair to even for the round.
At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Blair hit a tee shot 218 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blair to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Blair had a 81 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Blair to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 223-yard par-3 seventh green, Blair suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Blair at 1 under for the round.
