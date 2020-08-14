-
-
Xinjun Zhang comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 14, 2020
Xinjun Zhang hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Zhang finished his day tied for 68th at 1 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Roger Sloan and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harris English, Henrik Norlander, Ryan Brehm, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 440-yard par-4 10th, Xinjun Zhang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Xinjun Zhang to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Zhang hit his 194 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Zhang to even for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Zhang hit a tee shot 219 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zhang to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.