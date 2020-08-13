-
Wyndham Clark shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 13, 2020
Wyndham Clark hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Clark finished his round tied for 53rd at 1 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 7 under; Wesley Bryan is in 2nd at 5 under; and Bud Cauley, Billy Horschel, and Webb Simpson are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Clark had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.
At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Clark hit a tee shot 218 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to even for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Clark reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.
At the 406-yard par-4 17th, Clark got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Clark to even-par for the round.
On the 418-yard par-4 first, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Clark to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Clark's 100 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 1 over for the round.
