Will Gordon shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Will Gordon hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Gordon finished his day tied for 44th at 2 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Roger Sloan and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harris English, Henrik Norlander, Ryan Brehm, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 4th at 6 under.
After a 264 yard drive on the 418-yard par-4 first, Gordon chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gordon to 1 over for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Gordon got to the green in 2 and sunk a 35-foot putt to save par. This put Gordon at 1 over for the round.
After a 306 yard drive on the 374-yard par-4 eighth, Gordon chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gordon to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Gordon had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gordon to 1 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Gordon had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gordon to 2 under for the round.
