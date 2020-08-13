-
Wesley Bryan putts well in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Wesley Bryan hit 13 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bryan finished his round in 2nd at 5 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 7 under; and Bud Cauley, Webb Simpson, Patton Kizzire, and Billy Horschel are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
Wesley Bryan missed the green on his first shot on the 174-yard par-3 third but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Wesley Bryan to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 fifth, Bryan's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Bryan to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Bryan's 115 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bryan to 4 under for the round.
Bryan got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bryan to 3 under for the round.
On the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Bryan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bryan to 4 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Bryan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bryan to 5 under for the round.
