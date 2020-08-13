-
-
Webb Simpson putts well in round one of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 13, 2020
-
Highlights
Webb Simpson makes birdie on No. 5 in Round 1 at Wyndham
In the opening round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Webb Simpson makes a 2-foot birdie putt on the par-5 5th hole.
Webb Simpson hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Simpson finished his round tied for 3rd at 4 under with Bud Cauley, Patton Kizzire, and Billy Horschel; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 7 under; and Wesley Bryan is in 2nd at 5 under.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Webb Simpson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Webb Simpson to 1 over for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Simpson hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to even for the round.
At the 507-yard par-4 18th, Simpson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Simpson at 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Simpson had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.
Simpson missed the green on his first shot on the 174-yard par-3 12th but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Simpson to 3 under for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Simpson chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.