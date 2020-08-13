Vincent Whaley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Whaley finished his round tied for 105th at 1 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 8 under; Roger Sloan is in 2nd at 6 under; and Tom Hoge, Brian Harman, and Wesley Bryan are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 442-yard par-4 second, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Whaley to 1 over for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, Whaley's tee shot went 190 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Whaley got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Whaley to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Whaley had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Whaley to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Whaley's 149 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to even for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Whaley's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.