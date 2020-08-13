-
Vince Covello shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Vince Covello hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Covello finished his round tied for 126th at 4 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 8 under; Roger Sloan is in 2nd at 6 under; and Tom Hoge, Brian Harman, and Wesley Bryan are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
At the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Covello got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Covello to even-par for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 223-yard par-3 green seventh, Covello suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.
At the 406-yard par-4 17th, Covello got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Covello to 1 over for the round.
