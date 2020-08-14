Tyler McCumber hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. McCumber finished his day tied for 105th at 1 over; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Roger Sloan and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harris English, Henrik Norlander, Ryan Brehm, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 10th, McCumber had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving McCumber to 1 over for the round.

At the 486-yard par-4 11th, McCumber got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McCumber to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, McCumber had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCumber to 1 over for the round.

McCumber got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCumber to 2 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, McCumber had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McCumber to 1 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 17th, McCumber had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCumber to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, McCumber's 210 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCumber to 1 over for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, McCumber's tee shot went 174 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 12 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, McCumber reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCumber to 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, McCumber had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McCumber to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 223-yard par-3 seventh green, McCumber suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put McCumber at 1 over for the round.