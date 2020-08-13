Tyler Duncan hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Duncan finished his round tied for 15th at 2 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 8 under; Wesley Bryan is in 2nd at 5 under; and Webb Simpson, Bud Cauley, Patton Kizzire, and Billy Horschel are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Duncan had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

Duncan hit his tee at the green on the 223-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Duncan to 3 under for the round.

On the 374-yard par-4 eighth, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Duncan to 2 under for the round.

At the 440-yard par-4 10th, Duncan got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Duncan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Duncan hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 3 under for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 507-yard par-4 18th, Duncan chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.