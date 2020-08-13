-
Troy Merritt posts bogey-free 3-under 67 l in the first round of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Troy Merritt hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Merritt finished his round tied for 27th at 3 under; Roger Sloan, Tom Hoge, and Harold Varner III are tied for 1st at 8 under; Harris English is in 4th at 6 under; and Patrick Reed, Si Woo Kim, Brian Harman, Ryan Brehm, Talor Gooch, Sung Kang, Hank Lebioda, Chesson Hadley, and Wesley Bryan are tied for 5th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Troy Merritt chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Troy Merritt to 1 under for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Merritt chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Merritt hit his 217 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Merritt to 3 under for the round.
