Tommy Fleetwood comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Tommy Fleetwood hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Fleetwood finished his round tied for 28th at 1 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 8 under; Wesley Bryan is in 2nd at 5 under; and Patton Kizzire, Billy Horschel, Brian Harman, Bud Cauley, and Webb Simpson are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Tommy Fleetwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Tommy Fleetwood to 1 over for the round.
After a 272 yard drive on the 406-yard par-4 17th, Fleetwood chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 2 over for the round.
On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Fleetwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Fleetwood to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Fleetwood had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 second, Fleetwood's 121 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 1 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Fleetwood had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fleetwood to even for the round.
