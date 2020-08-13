-
Tom Lewis shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Tom Lewis hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Lewis finished his round tied for 12th at 3 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 8 under; Wesley Bryan, Brian Harman, and Roger Sloan are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Tom Hoge, Bud Cauley, Patton Kizzire, Billy Horschel, Andrew Landry, Nate Lashley, and Webb Simpson are tied for 5th at 4 under.
On the par-4 17th, Lewis's 93 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lewis to 2 under for the round.
Lewis got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lewis to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Lewis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lewis to 2 under for the round.
At the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Lewis got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lewis to 1 under for the round.
After a 324 yard drive on the 374-yard par-4 eighth, Lewis chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lewis to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Lewis had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lewis to 3 under for the round.
