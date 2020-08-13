  • Tom Hoge shoots 8-under 62 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Tom Hoge holes a 35-foot chip shot for birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Tom Hoge’s clutch birdie chip shot at Wyndham

