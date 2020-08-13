In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Tom Hoge hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his round tied for 1st at 8 under with Roger Sloan and Harold Varner III; Brian Harman, Si Woo Kim, Harris English, Ryan Brehm, and Wesley Bryan are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Hank Lebioda, Chesson Hadley, Bo Hoag, Scott Brown, Chris Kirk, Patrick Reed, Nate Lashley, Bud Cauley, Webb Simpson, Andrew Landry, Patton Kizzire, and Billy Horschel are tied for 9th at 4 under.

Hoge missed the green on his first shot on the 174-yard par-3 third but had a chip in from 12 yards for birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Hoge's 117 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Hoge had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hoge had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Hoge to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Hoge's 104 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Hoge had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 6 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Hoge hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Hoge to 6 under for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Hoge's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Hoge to 8 under for the round.

Hoge missed the green on his first shot on the 175-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 12 yards for birdie. This moved Hoge to 9 under for the round.

Hoge got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoge to 8 under for the round.