Tim Wilkinson shoots 4-over 74 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Tim Wilkinson hit 5 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Wilkinson finished his round tied for 112th at 4 over Harold Varner III is in 1st at 8 under, Wesley Bryan is in 2nd at 5 under, and Andrew Landry, Brian Harman, Bud Cauley, Webb Simpson, Nate Lashley, Patton Kizzire, and Billy Horschel are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
On the par-4 first, Wilkinson's 98 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wilkinson to 1 under for the round.
On the 174-yard par-3 third, Wilkinson's tee shot went 184 yards to the fringe and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Wilkinson reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.
Wilkinson got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wilkinson to 3 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Wilkinson got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Wilkinson to 4 over for the round.
