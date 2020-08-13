-
Ted Potter, Jr. finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Ted Potter, Jr. hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Potter, Jr. finished his round tied for 82nd at even par; Roger Sloan, Tom Hoge, and Harold Varner III are tied for 1st at 8 under; Harris English is in 4th at 6 under; and Patrick Reed, Si Woo Kim, Brian Harman, Ryan Brehm, Scott Brown, Sung Kang, Hank Lebioda, and Wesley Bryan are tied for 5th at 5 under.
At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Potter, Jr. hit a tee shot 218 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Potter, Jr. to 1 under for the round.
Potter, Jr. got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Potter, Jr. to even-par for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 second, Potter, Jr. had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Potter, Jr. to 1 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Potter, Jr. had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Potter, Jr. to even for the round.
