Talor Gooch hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gooch finished his day tied for 8th at 5 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Roger Sloan and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harris English, Henrik Norlander, Ryan Brehm, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Talor Gooch had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Talor Gooch to 1 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Gooch had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.

Gooch got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Gooch chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Gooch reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Gooch to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Gooch's 163 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Gooch to 4 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Gooch had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Gooch to 5 under for the round.