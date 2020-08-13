  • Sungjae Im shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Sungjae Im holes a 26-foot birdie putt on the par-4 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Sungjae Im drains a 26-foot birdie on No. 13 at Wyndham

