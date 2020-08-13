-
Sungjae Im shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
August 13, 2020
Highlights
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Sungjae Im hit 13 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Im finished his round tied for 27th at 1 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 7 under; Wesley Bryan is in 2nd at 5 under; and Bud Cauley, Webb Simpson, Patton Kizzire, and Billy Horschel are tied for 3rd at 4 under.
On the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
Im got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to even-par for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Im had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
At the 174-yard par-3 third, Im hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Im's tee shot went 201 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
