Sung Kang putts well in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sung Kang's incredible eagle putt at Wyndham
In the opening round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Sung Kang sinks a 52-foot eagle putt on the par-5 15th hole.
Sung Kang hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kang finished his round tied for 13th at 4 under; Roger Sloan, Tom Hoge, and Harold Varner III are tied for 1st at 8 under; Harris English is in 4th at 6 under; and Patrick Reed, Si Woo Kim, Brian Harman, Ryan Brehm, Talor Gooch, Hank Lebioda, Chesson Hadley, and Wesley Bryan are tied for 5th at 5 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Sung Kang had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sung Kang to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Kang had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Kang's 123 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 3 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Kang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 53-foot putt for eagle. This put Kang at 5 under for the round.
On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kang to 4 under for the round.
