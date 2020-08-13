-
6-over 76 by Stewart Cink in first round of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Stewart Cink hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Cink finished his round tied for 153rd at 6 over; Roger Sloan, Tom Hoge, and Harold Varner III are tied for 1st at 8 under; Harris English is in 4th at 6 under; and Sung Kang, Brian Harman, Scott Brown, Patrick Reed, Hank Lebioda, and Wesley Bryan are tied for 5th at 5 under.
Cink got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 4 over for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Cink had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 7 over for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Cink's 166 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 6 over for the round.
Cink got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 7 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Cink had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cink to 6 over for the round.
After a 258 yard drive on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Cink chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cink to 7 over for the round.
