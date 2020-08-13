In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Si Woo Kim hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 5th at 5 under with Patrick Reed, Brian Harman, Ryan Brehm, Scott Brown, Sung Kang, Hank Lebioda, and Wesley Bryan; Roger Sloan, Tom Hoge, and Harold Varner III are tied for 1st at 8 under; and Harris English is in 4th at 6 under.

On the par-4 first, Kim's 91 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to even-par for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 374-yard par-4 eighth, Kim chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Kim had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Kim's his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

At the 405-yard par-4 13th, Kim reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Kim at 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Kim's 161 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Kim hit an approach shot from 237 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kim to 5 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 17th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 4 under for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 5 under for the round.