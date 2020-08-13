Shane Lowry hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Lowry finished his round tied for 41st at 2 under; Roger Sloan, Tom Hoge, and Harold Varner III are tied for 1st at 8 under; Harris English and Hank Lebioda are tied for 4th at 6 under; and Chesson Hadley, Ryan Brehm, Talor Gooch, Sung Kang, Patrick Reed, Si Woo Kim, Brian Harman, and Wesley Bryan are tied for 6th at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Lowry had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.

On the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Lowry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lowry to even for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Lowry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Lowry's 186 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Lowry had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lowry to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 175-yard par-3 16th, Lowry missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Lowry to 3 under for the round.

Lowry got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lowry to 2 under for the round.