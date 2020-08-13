  • Shane Lowry shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Wyndham Championship

    Shane Lowry birdies No. 6 in Round 1 at Wyndham

    In the opening round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Shane Lowry makes a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-4 6th hole.