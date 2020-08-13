Sergio Garcia hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Garcia finished his round tied for 27th at 3 under; Roger Sloan, Tom Hoge, and Harold Varner III are tied for 1st at 8 under; Harris English is in 4th at 6 under; and Patrick Reed, Si Woo Kim, Brian Harman, Ryan Brehm, Talor Gooch, Sung Kang, Hank Lebioda, Chesson Hadley, and Wesley Bryan are tied for 5th at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Garcia had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garcia to 1 under for the round.

Garcia tee shot went 221 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Garcia to even for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Garcia's 81 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 1 under for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Garcia reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to 2 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Garcia reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Garcia to 3 under for the round.

Garcia tee shot went 223 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Garcia to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Garcia had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garcia to 3 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Garcia had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garcia to 2 under for the round.