Sepp Straka hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Straka finished his day tied for 105th at 1 over; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Roger Sloan and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harris English, Henrik Norlander, Ryan Brehm, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On his tee stroke on the 418-yard par-4 first, Straka went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Straka to 1 over for the round.

At the 174-yard par-3 third, Straka hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Straka had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Straka's 196 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Straka had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Straka to even-par for the round.

At the 406-yard par-4 17th, Straka got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Straka to 1 over for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Straka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to even for the round.