-
-
Bogey-free 3-under 67 by Sebastián Muñoz in the first round at the Wyndham Championship
-
August 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 13, 2020
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Sebastián Muñoz hit 12 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Muñoz finished his round tied for 8th at 3 under; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 7 under; Billy Horschel and Wesley Bryan are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Patton Kizzire, Brian Harman, Bud Cauley, and Webb Simpson are tied for 4th at 4 under.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Sebastián Muñoz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sebastián Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
Muñoz hit his tee at the green on the 175-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 38-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.
Muñoz missed the green on his first shot on the 174-yard par-3 12th but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.