August 14, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 14, 2020
Sebastian Cappelen hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Cappelen finished his day tied for 105th at 1 over; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Roger Sloan and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harris English, Henrik Norlander, Ryan Brehm, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Cappelen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cappelen to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Cappelen had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cappelen to 2 under for the round.
On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Cappelen had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cappelen to 1 over for the round.
