In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Seamus Power hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Power finished his day tied for 44th at 2 under; Tom Hoge is in 1st at 9 under; Roger Sloan and Harold Varner III are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Harris English, Henrik Norlander, Ryan Brehm, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a 314 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Seamus Power chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Seamus Power to even-par for the round.

On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Power's tee shot went 170 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Power's 138 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Power to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Power had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.

Power got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Power to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Power had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.