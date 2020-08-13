In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Scott Stallings hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Stallings finished his round tied for 38th at even par; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 6 under; Bud Cauley, Matt Every, Webb Simpson, Billy Horschel, and Wesley Bryan are tied for 2nd at 4 under; and Brendon Todd, Adam Long, Michael Gligic, Sebastián Muñoz, Adam Schenk, Andrew Landry, Brian Harman, and Patton Kizzire are tied for 7th at 3 under.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Stallings's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Stallings's 123 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to even-par for the round.

Stallings got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 1 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 17th, Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 3 over for the round.

Stallings got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Stallings had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Stallings's 82 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Stallings had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Stallings to even for the round.