Scott Piercy shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Wyndham Championship
August 13, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Wyndham Championship, Scott Piercy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Piercy finished his round tied for 41st at 2 under; Roger Sloan, Tom Hoge, and Harold Varner III are tied for 1st at 8 under; Harris English is in 4th at 6 under; and Sung Kang, Brian Harman, Scott Brown, Patrick Reed, Hank Lebioda, and Wesley Bryan are tied for 5th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Piercy hit an approach shot from 239 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Piercy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.
On the 174-yard par-3 third, Piercy's tee shot went 177 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Piercy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.
