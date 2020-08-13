Scott Harrington hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Harrington finished his round tied for 64th at 3 over; Harold Varner III is in 1st at 7 under; Patton Kizzire and Wesley Bryan are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Billy Horschel, Brian Harman, Bud Cauley, and Webb Simpson are tied for 4th at 4 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 first, Scott Harrington had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scott Harrington to 1 over for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Harrington had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harrington to even for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Harrington's tee shot went 228 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Harrington got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to 2 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Harrington's tee shot went 203 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 14 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Harrington reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Harrington had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Harrington to 3 over for the round.